At Odisha's AIIMS, People Sift Through Photos For Bodies After Rail Tragedy

Odisha Train Accident: Anxious relatives were seen scanning a register at AIIMS

At least 275 people have died in the horrific train mishap that occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.



The accident involving three trains - Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train - is one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

Visuals from the accident site showed coaches on top of each other and twisted steel, with passengers' belongings strewn all over.

With about 200 bodies yet to be identified, keeping them till the time they are claimed by the victims' families is proving to be a challenge to the local administration.

On Sunday, about 110 bodies were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, the remaining have been sent to Capital Hospital, Amri Hospital, Sum Hospital and some other hospitals.

The bodies will be kept there for a couple of days for identification. At AIIMS, anxious relatives were seen frantically scanning a register to identify photos of their dead relatives.

Babu Saheb came to the AIIMS from Bihar to collect his younger brother's body. "I have his photograph but these people are not telling me anything. His body is at this hospital only, but we are unable to trace it," he told NDTV.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav said he got the information that his brother's body was kept at AIIMS, but he couldn't trace that yet. "I have come to AIIMS after I was informed that my brother's body was brought here. But I am unable to find anything. I am still looking for his body," he said.

Dilip Kumar from Bihar's Purna was among the lucky ones who found his brother-in-law alive and recovering at the hospital. "We will take him home now," he said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the AIIMS last evening. He discussed the procedures relating to the embalming of the bodies and their handover to families.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday said the root cause of the accident has been identified. Speaking to reporters, Mr Vaishnaw confirmed that the underlying issue was related to the point machine and electronic interlocking system.

"It is about point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation," he said.