Odisha Train Accident Updates: 43 Trains Cancelled, 38 Diverted After Accident, Say Officials

More than 200 people were killed and 900 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore Friday evening.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash.

Here are the Highlights on Odisha train accident:

Jun 03, 2023 07:37 (IST) As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Thread of how the incident unfolded 1/n - Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023

Jun 03, 2023 07:24 (IST) We have made security arrangements to admit all injured to hospitals: Police



Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra said on Saturday that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha's Balasore. Speaking to ANI about the incident, the Cuttack DCP stated that the victims of the Balasore train collision could be shifted to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

Jun 03, 2023 07:12 (IST) #WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha's Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 pic.twitter.com/yhTAENTNzJ - ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Jun 03, 2023 06:57 (IST) Odisha train accident: 233 dead, 900 injured, says Odisha Chief Secretary

Citing the latest report, Odisha Chief Secretary said the death count stands at 233, while around 900 people were injured in the accident that occurred in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.