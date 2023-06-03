Odisha Train Accident Updates: 43 Trains Cancelled, 38 Diverted After Accident, Say Officials

More than 200 people were killed and 900 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore Friday evening.
The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash.
Here are the Highlights on Odisha train accident:
As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Thread of how the incident unfolded 1/n- Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023
#WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha's Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 pic.twitter.com/yhTAENTNzJ- ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
Citing the latest report, Odisha Chief Secretary said the death count stands at 233, while around 900 people were injured in the accident that occurred in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.