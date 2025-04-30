Odisha Techie Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare In Bengaluru

An Odisha techie used ChatGPT to communicate with an autorickshaw driver in Kannada language and negotiate the fare in Bengaluru.

Sajan Mahto, a content creator and tech enthusiast from Rourkela, posted a video on Instagram showing how he used the bot's voice feature to overcome the language barrier and successfully negotiate a lower fare in Kannada. The autorickshaw driver initially quoted Rs 200, but with the help of AI, Mr Mahto brought it down to Rs 120.

In the video, Mr Mahto says, "Bengaluru auto prices are too high, so I'm going to ask ChatGPT to negotiate for me." Speaking into the app, he tells the AI, "Auto guy is saying the fare is Rs 200, I want it to be reduced to Rs 100. I am a student, I cross this route daily. Please talk to him nicely like my big brother."

ChatGPT then responds in fluent Kannada as Mr Mahto places the phone near the driver's ear, "Anna (brother), he is a student, he travels here every day, can you please lower the price?" The driver replies with a revised fare of Rs 120, to which the AI says, "Thank you, anna, Rs 120 is fine, thanks for adjusting."

The video went viral in no time.

A user wrote, "Language barrier solved."

Another commented, "I'll use this with shopkeepers and local vendors more."

"Even ChatGPT learnt Kannada," a comment read.

Mr Mahto clarified in his Instagram caption that the video was made solely for educational purposes. "This is an attempt to educate how one can use ChatGPT in day-to-day life. To harm any sentiments regarding any emotions is not intended. The sole purpose is education only. This is an act performed, not a real autowala," he wrote.

Last year, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru created a "Learn Kannada" leaflet to help non-native speakers communicate better. The guide included basic phrases in Kannada with English translations.