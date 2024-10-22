Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Driver Offers Kannada Lessons On The Go

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has come up with a creative solution to help his passengers communicate in Kannada. To bridge the gap between Kannada and non-Kannada speakers, the driver is displaying a leaflet, "Learn Kannada With Auto Kannadiga", inside his auto.

The leaflet features everyday Kannada sentences translated into English, offering non-native speakers a simple way to communicate more effectively with locals. Some helpful phrases include greetings such as “Hello sir” and “I am learning Kannada.” For navigation, he shows how passengers can now easily say, “Sir, ride a bit faster,” "Go slow," or “Go a little further and take a right/left turn.”

Other practical phrases in the leaflet help with fare-related queries such as, “How much?” and “Do you accept UPI or only cash?” Passengers can also ask if the driver has change for a specific amount or request the driver not to cancel the booking. There were also translations for phrases such as “Please wait, I'll be there in two minutes” and “I'm in a hurry, please come quickly.”

The creative poster was designed by "Auto Kannadiga", a content creator. The initiative has been widely appreciated online.

A user wrote on X, “Good way to politely ask people to learn a new language. Many will welcome this and will have a curious approach towards it. Don't force. Promote and make curious.”

Good way to politely ask people to learn a new language. Many will welcome this and will have a curious approach towards it.

Don't force ❌

Promote and make curious ✅ — Shubham Kumar (@shubhamkr077) October 21, 2024

Another said, “It's a nice way to learn...I am from UP but live in Karnataka..I mostly learn kannada like this only...and kannada is a very beautiful and respectful language.”

It's a nice way to learn...I am from UP but lives in Karnataka..I mostly learn kannada like this only...and kannada is a very beautiful and respectful language....???? — VIVEK YADAV ???????? (@vivekya69167683) October 21, 2024

Someone called it a “faster, cheaper way to learn Kannada.”

This seems like a faster, cheaper way to learn Kannada. — Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) October 21, 2024

A picture of the leaflet was shared on LinkedIn by IIM Bangalore alumnus Manjeet Nalawade. “As a non-Kannadiga, I totally love this approach!” Mr Nalawade wrote, praising the driver's effort. “A thoughtful way to help both non-Kannadigas and Kannada auto drivers navigate the city!” he said.



He also added a light-hearted note, “This is yet another reminder of how Bangalore auto drivers are so used to addressing everyone as ‘Sir' :).”