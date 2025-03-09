Denied Sick Leave, Odisha Teacher Goes To Work With Saline Drip

A teacher in Odisha's Balangir district was forced to report to work with a saline drip after being allegedly denied sick leave and "mentally harassed" over repeated requests.

Prakash Bhoi, a mathematics teacher at Bhainsa Adarsha Vidyalaya, had travelled on March 6 to attend the last rites of his grandfather. Soon after, he fell ill and applied for sick leave.

Bijayalaxmi Pradhan, the school's vice principal and current principal-in-charge, allegedly denied his request and ordered him to report to the District Education Officer (DEO)-cum-District Project Coordinator (DPC) in Balangir.

"After my grandfather died, I was feeling sick and applied for leave. But she denied it and asked me to reach the DPC office. I left despite not being well, both physically and mentally," Mr Bhoi told Odia outlet Kalinga TV.

Despite his deteriorating condition, Mr Bhoi followed orders and reached the DPC's office in Balangir.

At around noon, his condition worsened, and he sought permission to visit a hospital. "Instead of asking about my health, she asked if I could return by 2 pm for verification," he alleged.

Prakash Bhoi said he tried to visit a hospital despite the principal-in-charge's harsh words but couldn't reach the government hospital as it was too far. Without cash and a working UPI system, he couldn't seek treatment at private clinics either and had to return to the office, where he worked till late evening.

Later that night, he finally managed to seek medical attention but was still allegedly denied leave and ordered to report to school for exam preparations.

"Finding no other means, I had to come to the school this morning. Before coming to the school, I met a doctor who administered saline to me as my health was not well. I reached the school with saline drip as it did not get over by the time I had to leave for the school," Mr Bhoi said.

Upon reaching the school, Mr Bhoi's colleagues rushed him to a hospital.

"This is not the first time I was denied sick leave," he claimed. "She is doing some partiality when it comes to leave. Other teachers get leaves easily and quickly, but in my case I am either denied or mentally harassed," he alleged.

Reacting to the incident, Patnagarh Block Education Officer (BEO) Prasad Majhi assured a probe. Action will be taken against the accused, whoever it may be, he said.