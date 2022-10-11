Odisha Sand Artist Pays His Tribute To Mulayam Singh Yadav

Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture, paying homage to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture paying his tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who died yesterday after battling a period of illness, was cremated with state honours at his native town Saifai in UP's Etawah district today.

Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture paying last tribute to former UP CM #MulayamSinghYadavpic.twitter.com/yQArtLCtOs — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

On the sand sculpture, bearing an impression of the former UP Chief Minister and former chief of Samajwadi Party, Mr Pattnaik engraved: 'Tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Om Shanti.'

Mr Pattnaik, who hails from Puri, is known for his sand sculptures that either celebrate a momentous occasion or pay homage to a public figure. With his sense of timing almost always making headlines, Mr Pattnaik's creations are varied in terms of choice of personalities, events and occasions. From sporting heroes, film stars and politicians to scientific achievements, festivals and even urging people to mask up when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, his sand creations have successfully captured the essence of the time.

He had once broken the Guinness World Record for making the world's largest sand castle on Puri Beach. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award given by the Indian government.