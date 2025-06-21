Odisha River Flows Over Danger Mark After Heavy Rain, Many Villages Flooded

Authorities have issued an alert as the water level in the Subarnarekha river in Odisha's Balasore district has crossed the danger mark, creating a flood threat in some parts of the district.

Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, especially in Jharkhand led to the Subarnarekha river has flowing above the danger mark near Rajghat in Balasore district, leading to a flood-like situation in many downstream villages of Bhograi and Baliapal.

Flood waters have entered Khalbaria, Kulha, Bauskhana, Kudamansingh, Chaudharikud and Baliapal villages. Several gram panchayat areas under Bhograi, Jaleswar and Baliapal blocks have been submerged under water damaging standing crops.

The flood-like situation worsened as the Galudih barrage in Jharkhand released excess water, which accumulated due to incessant rains. The sudden increase in the inflow worsened the flood situation in downstream areas of the Subarnarekha river in Odisha.

District authorities have commissioned emergency repair work at Chaudharikud village, where a weak river embankment could cause more havoc. Sandbags are being placed to support the weak part to avoid breaches in the embankment.

Relief teams have been mobilised to provide assistance to the worst-affected areas.