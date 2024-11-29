Odisha Ramps Up Security After Terrorist's Threat To Disrupt Key Meet Today

The state administration has made several spots a "no-fly" and "no-drone" zone. (Representational image)

Odisha has ramped up its security after US-based pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat to disrupt a key meeting, the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police, scheduled to be held later today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other 200 top security officials will be attending the meeting organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

According to officials, the state administration has made several spots a "no-fly" and "no-drone" zone.

The conference is set to discuss key topics such as national security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

“Even though it's an annual affair, it's a crucial conference as all heads of security apparatus gather on one platform and brainstorm on issues related to security and threats. Issues being faced by various forces to operate will also be discussed...PM Modi is directly involved in these discussions so presentations to update him are made,” a senior official said.

According to officials, the conference provides an interactive platform for senior police personnel and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues and various operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related problems faced by them.

Several other personnel from all states, apart from the 200 officials, will be attending the conference online, officials said.

Since 2014, the conference has been held in Assam, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

PM Modi in Odisha

PM Modi will arrive in Odisha on Friday evening. According to officials, he is likely to address a gathering at the airport before leaving for Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister will then proceed to the party's state headquarters.



“He may visit party office during which meetings with state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other state office-bearers will be held. Following this, he will attend the maiden DGP-IGP conference and return to Delhi on December 1," a senior official said.

