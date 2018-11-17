Odisha Moves To Pardon Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra Jailed For 'Derogatory Remarks': Report

Abhijit Iyer Mitra was arrested in October by the Odisha Police.

The Odisha state assembly today passed a motion to "forgive" journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra for the allegedly derogatory remarks he had made against its legislators and Lord Jagannath over a month ago, news agency ANI reported.

Mr Mitra is accused of tweeting a video, wherein he reportedly criticised everybody from the Odiya people to Lord Jagannath, the Konark temple and its legislators, in September. He was arrested by the state police on October 23, weeks after assembly speaker Pradip Kumar Amat constituted a probe into the matter.

The journalist later tendered an unconditional apology for hurting the people's sentiments.