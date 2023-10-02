Odisha Man Kills His 92-Year-Old Mother, Sets Body On Fire: Police

The woman was identified as Manjula Nayak and the accused is Samir Kumar Nayak.

A man allegedly killed his 92-year-old mother and then set her body on fire after a heated exchange of words in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Khajurisahi near Badimunda village in the district.

The woman was identified as Manjula Nayak and the accused is Samir Kumar Nayak, aged about 45, said Kalyanmoyee Sendha, Inspector-in-charge, Tikabali police station.

According to the police, Samir was released from jail a week ago after undergoing imprisonment of about three years in connection to a crime.

He had a quarrel with Manjula over some domestic issues on Saturday night while both were alone at their house. It was suspected that Samir killed his mother in a fit of anger by strangulating her and to eliminate the evidence, he set the body on fire inside the house. The villagers apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police, sources said.

"We have seized the skeleton of the lady and arrested the son who confessed the crime," Kalyanmoyee Sendha said.

A detailed investigation is on and the accused is being interrogated. He will be produced in court on Monday, the inspector said.

