Odisha Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping Minor Niece

The case was disposed of in 111 days after being taken up as a red flag case. (Representational)

A man was awarded life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Balasore district, 170 km from capital Bhuwaneshwar, for raping his minor niece about four months ago.

Additional district judge Ajanta Sadangi while awarding the life sentence yesterday has also slapped a fine of Rs.10,000 on Banthu Marandi, 30, of Srikona Adivasi colony in Chandipur area, for raping his niece on May 8 and May 9 this year.

In case of default in payment of penalty, the convict would have to undergo an additional jail term for four months, the court ruled.

The incident took place in the tribal village under the jurisdiction of Chandipur police station.

Advertisement

According to prosecution, Marandi had adopted his six-year-old niece after the death of her mother and sexually abused the minor when there was nobody in the house. The neighbours informed the police after they came to know about the incident.

Public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said, the case was disposed of in 111 days after being taken up as a red flag case.