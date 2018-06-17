Odisha Man Arrested For Raping, Intimidating Friend's Wife The accused was arrested on Friday night after the 24-year-old woman, along with her husband, filed a police complaint against him.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman said the accused had visited her when her husband was away at work. (Representational) Jajpur, Odisha: A man in Jajpur, Odisha has been arrested after his friend's wife accused him of rape and intimidation, a police officer said today.



The accused, a 28-year-old resident of Hasanpur village of the district, was arrested on Friday night after the 24-year-old woman, along with her husband, filed a police complaint against him, PK Mallha, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur, said.



The couple, who hailed from Bihar's Darbhanga district, lived in a rented apartment.



"The accused had befriended the man from Bihar, who sold fast food at the village. The wife was also known to him," the officer said.



In her complaint, the woman said the accused had visited her last Thursday, when her husband was away at work.



"He (accused) told her that her husband had to be hospitalised as he was severely ill. The woman immediately left with him on his two-wheeler. The man then took her to an isolated place, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she discloses the matter," Mr Mallha said quoting the FIR.



The woman returned home the same night and narrated her "ordeal" to her husband. The couple then approached the police, the police officer said, adding that a medical test has been conducted on the complainant and the accused yesterday.



