Odisha Man Allegedly Attacked Wife With Acid On Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested

The woman, aged around 40 years, sustained serious burn injuries on her face and back from the attack which took place on Saturday evening at Malapada village, police said.
She was rescued by neighbours who then admitted her to a local hospital. Later, she was shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur as her condition deteriorated.
The accused, identified as Bhagirathi Mahalik (45), was arrested on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court which rejected his bail plea, said Prasant Kumar Malla, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jajpur.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man picked up a fight with his wife, without any provocation and hurled acid at her, the FIR said.