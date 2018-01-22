Odisha Man Allegedly Attacked Wife With Acid On Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man picked up a fight with his wife, without any provocation and hurled acid at her, the FIR said.

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2018 14:13 IST
The woman was rescued by neighbours who then admitted her to a local hospital (representational)

Jajpur, Odisha:  A man on suspicion of his wife's infidelity allegedly hurled acid at her in their home in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said today. 

The woman, aged around 40 years, sustained serious burn injuries on her face and back from the attack which took place on Saturday evening at Malapada village, police said. 

She was rescued by neighbours who then admitted her to a local hospital. Later, she was shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur as her condition deteriorated. 

The accused, identified as Bhagirathi Mahalik (45), was arrested on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court which rejected his bail plea, said Prasant Kumar Malla, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jajpur. 

According to the FIR lodged by the 20-year-old daughter of the attack survivor, her father Bhagirathi, had been suspecting her mother's integrity and character. He would also allegedly torture his wife physically and mentally, the FIR said. 

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man picked up a fight with his wife, without any provocation and hurled acid at her, the FIR said. 
 

