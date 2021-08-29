Odisha Launches Sero Survey, Logs 849 New Covid Cases, 69 More Deaths

The Odisha government launched a state-level serological survey during the day.

Odisha on Sunday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases which took the tally in the state to 10,06,503, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 7,834, a health official said.

At least 119 children are among the new patients, he said.

The infection rate among people below 18 years of age was at 14 per cent, up marginally from 13.47 per cent recorded on Saturday, the official said.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.23 per cent as 849 new COVID cases were detected from 68,667 sample tests.

The Odisha government launched a state-level serological survey during the day, he said.

Regional Medical Research Centre of ICMR has been asked to conduct the exercise in 12 districts.

"The serological survey will help assess the age-specific prevalence of SARC-CoV-2 antibodies among common people and healthcare workers in the state," the official said.

The exercise will be conducted in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur till September 15.

The outcome of the survey will be useful for COVID-19 management and vaccination strategy, he said.

Of the 849 fresh cases, 491 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of new infections at 361, followed by Cuttack (98) and Jajpur (32).

Three districts- Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur- did not register any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were reported from Cuttack, 10 from Angul, nine from Jagatsinghpur and five each from Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh.

Four patients each succumbed to the disease in Balasore, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara, three each in Bhadrak and Jajpur, two in Puri and one in Keonjhar, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 7,820 active cases, and 956 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,90,796.

The state has so far conducted over 1.79 crore sample tests for COVID-19, and the overall positivity rate stands at 5.60 per cent.

Over 2.17 crore people have been inoculated till Saturday with 52.53 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital had on Saturday commenced treatment of a woman COVID patient using the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support for the first time. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on August 27 inaugurated the ECMO facility at the Cuttack-based hospital. PTI AAM

NNNN

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)