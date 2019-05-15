Odisha Government Says Cyclone Fani Caused Rs 525 Crore Infrastructure Damage

Cyclone Fani made a landfall in Odisha's Puri on May 3. (FILE PHOTO)

The Odisha Housing and Urban Development department on Tuesday said that Cyclone Fani that hit the coastal state on May 3 damaged Rs 525 crore worth of assets.

"Fifty three urban local bodies have been severely affected. 291 km of drains, 750 km of roads, 267 culverts have been damaged. Other infrastructures like parks, playgrounds, community centers, town halls and others have been badly affected," said G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, while addressing a press conference Bhubaneswar.

The official added that water supply was badly affected in 20 towns due to the cyclonic storm while 21,000 street lights were affected too.

The number of deaths in Odisha due to cyclone Fani touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of deaths at 39, according to official estimates released by the Odisha government on Saturday.

