Odisha Government Introduces Facility To Allow Online Access Of COVID-19 Test Reports

The Odisha government has introduced a facility to help people access COVID-19 test reports online in a hassle-free manner, instead of physically visiting laboratories, an official said.

After undergoing RT-PCR or rapid antigen test, one can access the result of the clinical examination through a website that has been linked to the "State Dashboard", he said.

Launching the facility on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said this will help people get COVID-19 test reports at their homes.

"After undergoing COVID-19 tests, RT PCR or Rapid Antigen, people can know their test result- whether it is positive or negative- by just submitting their registered mobile number on the website," he said.

The initiative was taken by the health and information technology departments will help reduce the stress of people, he said.

The test results generated digitally will carry all the details of persons who undergo the clinical examinations, including the QR code which can be used by any designated agency to verify the authenticity of the report at any time.

"Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle-free provision of information regarding the COVID-19 test will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times," Naveen Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is starting doorstep COVID-19 test and vaccination services for differently-abled persons from Sunday.