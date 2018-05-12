Odisha Cop Suspended For Allegedly Thrashing A 75-Year-Old Woman

Odisha Human Rights Commission yesterday asked the IGP (Central Range) to furnish a report within 2 weeks on alleged thrashing of the elderly woman.

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2018 11:18 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Odisha Cop Suspended For Allegedly Thrashing A 75-Year-Old Woman

Mrutunjay Swain has denied the allegations levelled against him. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:  The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of a police station in Puri district was placed under suspension for allegedly thrashing an elderly woman, officials said.

"Pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding, Mrutunjay Swain, IIC Nimapara police station is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct in assaulting a 75-year-old woman Basanti Palata and her daughter-in-law in the premises of the police station which is unbecoming of a police officer," the Director General of Police R P Sharma ordered yesterday.

Mrutunjay Swain has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Comments
The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) yesterday had asked the IGP (Central Range) to furnish a report within two weeks on alleged thrashing of the elderly woman.

The OHRC's acting chairperson Justice B K Mishra gave this direction while taking cognizance of the allegations made by one Prasanna Dash, advocate and president, Sachetan Nagarik Manch of Tiadi Sahi, Puri.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

OdishaOHRCOdisha Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................