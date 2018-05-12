Odisha Cop Suspended For Allegedly Thrashing A 75-Year-Old Woman

"Pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding, Mrutunjay Swain, IIC Nimapara police station is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct in assaulting a 75-year-old woman Basanti Palata and her daughter-in-law in the premises of the police station which is unbecoming of a police officer," the Director General of Police R P Sharma ordered yesterday.
Mrutunjay Swain has denied the allegations levelled against him.
The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) yesterday had asked the IGP (Central Range) to furnish a report within two weeks on alleged thrashing of the elderly woman.
The OHRC's acting chairperson Justice B K Mishra gave this direction while taking cognizance of the allegations made by one Prasanna Dash, advocate and president, Sachetan Nagarik Manch of Tiadi Sahi, Puri.