'Will Form Solid Government Again In Odisha': Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed strong confidence in his party's prospects for the Assembly election in the state and the Lok Sabha elections, stating that BJD will form a solid government again in the state.

In his first exclusive interview during this election campaign, Mr Patnaik spoke to ANI and said, "I see very handsome results in the state elections. We will form a solid government again in the state. And in the Parliament we will have a very good majority."

When asked about his potential sixth term as Chief Minister and his key priorities, Mr Patnaik highlighted his administration's ongoing efforts across various sectors.

"We have been progressing in several fields, on education, on health, agriculture on irrigation of controlling national calamities programs for women all that we have gone we have done a great deal and we intend to do much," Mr Patnaik said.

Mr Patnaik also said that he certainly hopes to be the Chief Minister for the next five years if he wins.

As you can see, I've been in politics for the last 27 years. I was given... the position of president of the party 27 years ago and I've been running it, I think, well since then and will continue to do so" he said.

The Odisha Chief Minister also took on the BJP and PM Modi for questioning his health in election rallies

"All I have to say, which I clarified in my statement yesterday, was if the Prime Minister was so concerned about my health. Even recently he said that I am a good friend of his. All he needed was to pick up a telephone and inquire about my health. Instead of stating it loudly at a public meeting three times yesterday. My health is perfectly alright. As you can see, I've been campaigning for the last month all over the state,"

"I feel that I'm very well. I hope to continue to serve the people of my state," he added

Mr Patnaik said that the comments from the BJP showed that their popularity was on the wane " I see that they're getting more and more desperate, particularly as their popularity is waning in the country."

When questioned about succession plans within his party, Mr Patnaik said, "I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result of these things. They see how the party is being run and the party is being run for the service of the people of Odisha and will continue to do so."

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are taking place simultaneously, in four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Naveen Patnaik (77) has been serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha since 2000 and is the second-longest serving CM of any Indian state. He is seeking a record sixth term in power in the state.

The 2024 Indian general election in Odisha is being held in four phases to elect 21 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats. BJP won 23 seats, and Congress got nine seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress following behind. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

