Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Launches 27 Projects Worth Rs 8,939 Crore

Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 5 projects and performed groundbreaking of 22 units across different sectors.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects, involving a total investment of around Rs 8,939 crore.

The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for about 12,142 people. Naveen Patnaik inaugurated five projects and performed groundbreaking of 22 other units across different sectors through a video conference from Kharvel Bhawan.

The total value of all the projects was calculated at Rs 8,938.81 crore and they will create employment opportunities for about 12,142 people, an official said. "Odisha has emerged as the number one state and the most attractive destination for investments during the period of April-September 2019, receiving 18 per cent of total investment in the country," Naveen Patnaik said.

The state government has adopted 5T strategy (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) policy for better governance and should focus on commissioning of the projects, he said.

Some key projects included Rs 1,994.98 crore cement plant of OCL India and Suraj Product's Rs 50.25 crore expansion of its steel facility in Sundergarh, Shree Cement Limited's Rs 452.55 crore grinding unit in Cuttack, Rs 238.97 crore iron ore pelletisation plant of Pro Mineral in Keonjhar, and Omjay EV's Rs 52.41 crore unit in Jajpur.

Among the major projects for which the groundbreaking was performed by the chief minister included Hindalco Industries Rs 5,000 crore aluminum project and Aditya Birla Renewable's Rs 352.50 crore solar power plant.

"I assure you (industries) of complete support from the state government," he said, adding that these projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik urged investors to participate in the next edition of ''Make in Odisha'' conclave, which will be held from November 30 to December 4, 2020.

The chief minister also launched a new website for Odisha Film Development Corporation.