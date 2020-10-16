Odisha Boy Scores Record 100% In NEET After Lockdown Grind In Kota

Soyeb Aftab wants to be a cardiac surgeon when he finishes his medical studies.

With 720 out of 720 marks, 18-year-old Soyeb Aftab has hit the bullseye in this year's NEET exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

From Rourkela in Odisha, Soyeb wants to be a cardiac surgeon when he finishes his medical studies.

Giving the exam in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic had its pressures, said Soyeb, but he used the lockdown to study even harder.

While most students in Kota petitioned to go back home during the lockdown, Soyeb stayed put with his mother and sister to keep his nose to the grindstone and continue his coaching classes from Kota's Allen Career Institute, his parents said.

And it has certainly paid off as Soyeb Aftab managed to get the perfect score - a record first in the country.

Results for medical entrance exam NEET were announced on Friday with more than 7.7 lakh candidates clearing the the test this year: