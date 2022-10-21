Odisha Blackmailer's Husband Arrested From Bhubaneswar Home: Police

Odisha: Archana Nag was arrested on charge of extortion

Around a fortnight after the arrest of Archana Nag for allegedly blackmailing influential people, her husband Jagabandhu Chand was arrested from their Satya Vihar residence in Bhubaneswar on Friday, police said.

The couple is accused of blackmailing influential people, including politicians, businessmen and filmmakers, they said.

"We have arrested Jagabandhu Chand who was sent to judicial custody when produced at a court. Any person found having link with the alleged racket will be taken to task," Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

Asked about the allegation of "delay" in arresting Chand, Singh said, "We were analysing the evidence and investigating the case. Once prima facie was established, we arrested him." Nag is at present lodged at Jharpada Special Jail here after her arrest on October 6. Chand was also sent to the same prison.

In just four years, the couple accumulated properties worth Rs 30 crore, which include a palatial house, luxurious cars and a horse, police said.

They also own a farmhouse at Nakhara, and have share in a pre-owned car showroom, police said.

Nag, who hails from Kalahandi, used to identify herself as a lawyer and befriend influential people. She later allegedly blackmailed them by using intimate photos and videos, an officer who is part of the investigation said.

