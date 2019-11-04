'Grow Up': Ajay Maken Hit Out At BJP's Vijay Goel For Defying Odd-Even

Vijay Goel had also violated the first edition of Odd-Even scheme in 2016 and paid a penalty of Rs 2,000.

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday slammed BJP MP and former Union minister Vijay Goel for defying the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital and asked him to "grow up".

Maken's remarks came after Goel and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju travelled in an odd number car from the former's residence to ITO, on a day when only even number cars were allowed on the roads.

In 2016, Goel had violated the first edition of the Odd-Even scheme and paid a penalty of Rs 2,000.

"Vijay Goel MP - A law maker! Is deliberately driving an odd number car on an even numbered day. As a law maker - how can he deliberately break the law? I've been the most vocal critic of (Delhi Chief Minister) Kejriwal. But, I will never contribute to air pollution as a way of protest. Grow up Vijay Goel," Maken tweeted.

The third Odd-Even car rationing scheme aimed to provide relief from pollution kicked-off on Monday. The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Violation of the scheme will attract a penalty of Rs 4,000, which is double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the scheme.

