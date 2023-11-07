'Will Go By Supreme Court': Delhi Minister After Court Questions Odd-Even Rule

Delhi pollution: The top court will now take up the matter on Friday.(File)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today said that the AAP government will take a decision on implementing the odd-even rule only after examining the Supreme Court's order.

Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi, the Supreme Court earlier today directed the neighbouring states - Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - to take steps to stop stubble burning.

The Supreme Court also observed that schemes like 'odd-even' are mere optics.

Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia flagged issues like stubble burning, vehicular pollution and burning of waste in the open as key factors behind deteriorating air quality in the national capital every year.

"We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," the Supreme Court said.

The top court will now take up the matter on Friday.