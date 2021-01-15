Latest NEWS LIVE: Centre's Vaccine Rulebook To States Ahead Of Massive Vaccination Drive

Latest News Today:Centre has listed precautions for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Centre has circulated the dos and don'ts for vaccination to the states on Thursday. The rollout on Saturday is expected to cover 3 lakh healthcare workers across 3,006 sites across the country. Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted and pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far, the Health Ministry said.

In a letter to all states and Union territories, the ministry highlighted that under the emergency use authorisation, coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above. If required, COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days.

"Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted. Second dose should also be of the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose," the letter written by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union health ministry said.

The ministry has listed precautions and contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunization).

Jan 15, 2021 07:05 (IST) "Can COVID-19 Vaccine Cause Infertility?": Health Minister Tackles Myths

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that starts Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter on Thursday, to dispel doubts about the vaccines.

Posting a series of graphics on Twitter, the minister addressed fears like the vaccine causing infertility or spreading the coronavirus infection.



"There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources," he said in one tweet.

Jan 15, 2021 06:37 (IST) Farmers' Protest: Day After It Was Set Up, Member Quits Supreme Court Panel On Farm Laws

Bhartiya Kisan Union's national president Bhupinder Singh Mann has stepped down from the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into the Centre's contentious farm laws, saying he did not wish to "compromise farmers' interests". His decision came a day ahead of the next round of talks between the government and the farmers. The matter will now go back to the court for further orders.



Bhartiya Kisan Union's national president Bhupinder Singh Mann has stepped down from the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into the Centre's contentious farm laws, saying he did not wish to "compromise farmers' interests". His decision came a day ahead of the next round of talks between the government and the farmers. The matter will now go back to the court for further orders.



A statement from Mr Mann today read: "As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country."