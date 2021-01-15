Arvind Kejriwal To Visit LNJP Hospital To Inspect Delhi Vaccination Drive

Arvind Kejriwal will visit the hospital at around noon to inspect the vaccination drive. (File)

India is all geared up for the mass coronavirus vaccination drive that begins Saturday. The rollout tomorrow is expected to cover 3 lakh healthcare workers across 3,006 sites across the country.

In Delhi, coronavirus vaccines will administered from 81 centres including six central government facilities. The healthcare workers, who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, will be the ones to receives the shots first.

The inoculation drive will begin from the state-run LNJP Hospital with a simple ceremony. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the hospital at around noon to inspect the vaccination drive of the Delhi government.

"Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the COVID vaccination drive of the Delhi government," Chief Minister's office tweeted.

Earlier today, the chief minister said that the government will roll out the vaccines at 81 centres, which will progressively be increased to 175, and then to 1,000 centres.

At each of the centres, up to 100 vaccines will be administered in a day and four times a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The national capital has received 2.74 lakh vaccines from the Centre, of which 1.2 lakh will be used for healthcare workers, Mr Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Delhi has recorded over 6.31 lakh COVID-19 cases and 10,722 coronavirus deaths so far.