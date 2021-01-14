Delhi Reports 340 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Slips To 0.48 Per Cent

This is also the 11th time the daily incidences count stood below 500-mark in January. (File) (File)

Delhi recorded 340 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, the daily fatality count dropping to a single digit after several months, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.48 per cent.

This is also the eleventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death count mounted to 10,722 with four new fatalities, the officials said.

Eleven COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 2,937 from 2,991 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.48 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31,574 cases were recorded.

These 340 new cases came out the 71,325 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,226 RT-PCR tests and 32,099 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,31,589.