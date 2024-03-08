Nyay Yatra To End In Mumbai, INDIA Bloc Leaders Invited: Congress

The yatra entered Gujarat from neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will culminate in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally to which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is inviting INDIA bloc leaders, the party announced on Friday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party is in election mode and on an aggressive campaign path.

"Rahul Gandhi (is) undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is in Gujarat...The yatra will end on March 17 in Mumbai with a mammoth rally. Congress President Kharge is writing to all INDIA bloc partners to invite them to attend that rally," he said at a press conference in the national capital.

The 6,700-kilometre Manipur-to-Mumbai yatra will pass through seven Gujarat districts -- Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat and Navsari -- before entering Maharashtra at Navagam on the evening of March 10.

The yatra aims to highlight the message of "nyay (justice)" while interacting with common people along the way.

