Nurse Fends Off Gang-Rape Attempt, Cuts Doctor's Private Parts With Blade

A month after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata, sparking anger and protests nationwide, a gang-rape attempt has been made on a nurse at a private hospital in Bihar. Police said one of the assaulters was a doctor, who is also the administrator of the institution, and the nurse managed to escape after inflicting a cut on his private parts with a blade.

The nurse was wrapping up work at the RBS Health Care Centre in Gangapur under the Musrighararari police station limits in Samastipur district on Wednesday night when hospital administrator Dr Sanjay Kumar and two of his associates - all of whom were drunk - tried to rape her.

Trying to free herself from the clutches of Dr Kumar and the others, the nurse used a blade to slash at the doctor's genitals. She managed to escape and dial the police after hiding in a field outside the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Pandey said a team was rushed to the hospital and, after making sure that the nurse was safe, three people were arrested, including the doctor. The other two accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Gupta and Awadhesh Kumar.

Mr Pandey said the men had locked the hospital from the inside and turned off the CCTV cameras before trying to sexually assault the nurse. "The presence of mind and courage shown by the survivor is praiseworthy," he said.

The police have recovered half a bottle of liquor, the blade used by the nurse, blood-stained clothes and three cellphones.

Officials said the three men had been drinking before trying to assault the nurse and they will also be charged under prohibition laws because Bihar is a dry state.