Lesser Number Of Youth Joining Militancy: Jammu And Kashmir Governor

127 young men joined militancy in 2017, a record since 2010. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday that the number of youths joining terror networks in the state has come down drastically. Speaking to mediapersons in Jammu, the governor outlined the achievements of the state administration.

"In (the past) three months, only one boy has joined militancy. No other person has joined the militant ranks during this period," he said after the Guard of Honour at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, which reopened on Monday after a 10-day break owing to the bi-annual 'Darbar Move'.

Till July 20, as many as 87 local youths had "joined militancy" in the state, according to Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

"Eighty-seven youths have joined militancy in 2018 (till July 20) in the four districts of south Kashmir -- Anantnag (14), Pulwama (35), Shopian (23), Kulgam (15)," he had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

127 young men joined militancy in 2017, a record since 2010, officials said.

In 2016, 88 Kashmiri youths joined terror networks, they said.