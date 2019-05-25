Number Of Deaths In Surat Coaching Centre Fire Rises To 22

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat on Friday.

Two students, injured in the massive fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, died in hospital today, the police said. The number of deaths in the tragic incident has risen to 22.

"Two teenage girls have died today. A young child has been hospitalised with burn injuries," a senior police officer said.

The police have arrested the owner of the coaching centre. The builders are on the run.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres across the state following the incident.

He had also ordered a probe under Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Mukesh Puri.