Number Of Deaths In Surat Coaching Centre Fire Rises To 22

Police have confirmed that two girls died of burn injuries today.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2019 19:56 IST
A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat on Friday.


Surat: 

Two students, injured in the massive fire at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, died in hospital today, the police said. The number of deaths in the tragic incident has risen to 22.

"Two teenage girls have died today. A young child has been hospitalised with burn injuries," a senior police officer said.

The police have arrested the owner of the coaching centre. The builders are on the run. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres across the state following the incident. 

He had also ordered a probe under Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Mukesh Puri.

