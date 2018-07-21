Number Of Dead In Tehri Bus Accident Rises To 19

Ashraf Ali died late last night, while Manoj Yadav succumbed to his injuries this morning, it said.

Updated: July 21, 2018 19:56 IST
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the people injured in the bus accident in Tehri

Rishikesh: 

The number of dead in the accident in Uttarkhand's Tehri district, where a bus rolled down a 250-metre deep gorge, has risen to 16, officials said today.

Ashraf Ali (35) and Manoj Yadav (28), both hailing from Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, succumbed to their injures at the AIIMS hospital, office of the Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, Rishikesh said.

Ashraf Ali died late last night, while Manoj Yadav succumbed to his injuries this morning, it said.

They were among the 11 injured persons who were admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, it said.

Fourteen persons, including two women, were killed and 17 others injured when a roadways bus had fallen into a gorge on the Chamba-Uttarkashi highway in the district on July 19.

