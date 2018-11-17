NT Rama Rao's Grand Daughter Files Nomination Papers For Telangana Polls

Suhasini is the daughter of N Harikrishna, a son of NTR.

N Suhasini, a grand daughter of TDP founder N T Rama Rao, on Saturday filed her nomination as the party candidate for Kukatpalli Assembly segment in Hyderabad for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana.

Ms Suhasini is the daughter of N Harikrishna, a son of NTR. Harikrishna died in a road accident recently. Her brothers Kalyan Ram and junior NTR are popular Telugu film heroes.

She was accompanied by her uncle and top Telugu hero N Balakrishna while filing her nomination.

Before filing her nomination, she paid her respects to her grandfather and father at their samadhis in the city.

Ms Suhasini said she entered politics inspired by the ideals of her legendary grandfather, father and uncle N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister).

TDP is contesting the polls as part of the "grand alliance" comprising TDP, Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).