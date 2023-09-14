NSCN Militant Killed In Fierce Encounter With Assam Rifles In Arunachal: Sources

A pistol and ammunition have been recovered. (Representational)

An NSCN militant was gunned down in a fierce encounter today between the militants and the Assam Rifles in the Miao district of Arunachal Pradesh, defence sources said.

The Assam Rifles launched a massive operation against the NSCN militants yesterday after they attacked the security forces, leading to a heavy gun battle.

A pistol and ammunition have been recovered from the forest areas of the district.

The identity of the NSCN group involved in the encounter is not yet known. Further details are awaited.