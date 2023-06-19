Madhya Pradesh To Raze Homes Of Suspects Behind Viral Man-On-Leash Video

In the 48 second video clip, the accused can be heard asking the victim to "become a dog".

The stringent National Security Act has been invoked against three Muslim youth who videographed themselves assaulting a man in a leash, asking him to "bark like a dog". The victim, identified as Vijay Ramchandani, in his police complaint detailed the harrowing incident, and mentioned the accused bullied him suggesting he convert into Islam. Bulldozer action will also be taken on the houses of the three accused soon.

The swift action was taken at the direction of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who gave strict instructions to the Bhopal Police Commissioner, and Bhopal Collector, to set an example with harsh punishment.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier ordered the Police Commissioner to probe a viral video of the incident that showed the accused pulling on a pet collar they tied around his neck. A First information Report, of FIR, was resigtered against the accused under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act as well as for kidnapping, wrongfully restraining, and voluntarily causing hurt.

In the 48 second video clip, the accused can be heard asking the victim to "become a dog" and apologise to them.

"While beating me up, they asked me to become a Muslim and start eating beef. They said I was a coward and they could have killed me that day," the FIR filed by the victim said.

"I saw the video. It seemed very serious. Such behaviour against another person is reprehensible. I have asked the Police Commissioner to investigate the incident, take action, and deliver results within 24 hours," Narottam Mishra had said.

The police arrested three men -- Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan -- after filing a case against them.

Faizan Lal, Sahil Bachha, and Sameer, who the accused knew from before, allegedly blocked his way, slapped him, and searched his pockets.

"Sameer was standing far away and was saying kill him, search the pockets thoroughly, you will find something," the victim's complaint said.

At the same time, three men -- Bilal, Mufid and Sahil Baccha -- arrived in a car and they, too, started beating him up. They threatened him with a knife and took him to another place on a motorcycle, snatched the keys of his scooter, and also his two phones, the FIR said.

Two of them tied a belt around his neck, started kicking him, and abusing his mother and sister.

They demanded money at knifepoint, and the victim handed over Rs 700-800 and two phones out of fear, the FIR said.

The victim had alleged that the accused called his brother, and later his mother too, and threatened them. He claimed the accused continued to harass him and demanded money.

"I kept quiet due to fear but am fed up of their harassment," he said, demanding strict punishment.