MP Home Minister Orders Probe After Video Of Man In Pet Collar Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today ordered the Police Commissioner to probe a video viral on social media showing a group of men abusing and threatening a man while pulling on a pet collar they tied around his neck.

The Police Commissioner has been ordered to investigate and take necessary action within 24 hours.

"I saw the video. It seemed very serious. Such behaviour against another person is reprehensible. I have asked the Police Commissioner to investigate the incident, take action, and deliver results within 24 hours," he said.

The police have arrested three men -- Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan -- after filing a case against them. The victim has been identified as Vijay Ramchandani.