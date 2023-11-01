NRI Husband Kills Wife In Punjab Hours After Returning From Abroad: Cops

Police said that accused is on the run and trying to arrest him. (Representational)

Hours after returning home from Italy, an NRI man allegedly killed his wife by repeatedly thrashing her head on the floor of their house in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said the non-resident Indian identified as Sukhdev Singh returned to his house in Sandhu Chatha village from Italy on Monday.

On the same day, he had a heated argument with his wife Harpreet Kaur (45) over some issue, the SSP said.

Singh dragged Kaur to his room and allegedly thrashed her head repeatedly on the floor, killing her on the spot, he added.

The police said a case has been registered against the absconding accused and efforts are on to nab him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)