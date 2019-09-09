Some Errors In Assam Citizens' List, Centre Should Check It, Says RSS

19 lakh people have been left out in Assam citizens' registry National Register of Citizens. (File photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday said there are "some errors" in the final list of National Register of Citizens in Assam and the government should remove those before moving forward, but asserted that the exercise is a welcome step.

Concerns were raised at the RSS' three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates on the first day of the meet on Saturday over several genuine people being left out of the final list of the NRC in Assam, majority of whom they claimed are Hindus, sources said.

BJP's general secretary Ram Madhav, who is also party's in-charge for all the seven northeastern states, has briefed the meeting about the NRC exercise carried out in Assam and its final list.

Addressing the press conference in Pushkar on the final day of the Sangh's coordination meeting, RSS' joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described NRC as a "complicated and a complex issue" as names of many Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are in voters list.

