"NPR Came In 2004, Why Is Opposition Fooling People," Asks PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into the opposition in parliament for their protests against the citizenship law CAA and National Population Register (NPR).

"Those who carried out the NPR are now spreading misinformation. It was done in 2010, we came in 2014... we have all the records

Why are you lying? Why are you fooling people," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha, replying to a debate on the President's speech.

He said the census and NPR were "normal administrative processes" which had been carried out previously as well, but were being demonized now for vote-bank politics.

The Prime Minister tackled criticism of new questions added to the NPR, like the language spoken by parents. It was essential for setting up schools, he said, explaining that it was needed because migration between states was prevalent now, not before. "If anyone is migrating from Odisha to Gujarat and say that their language is Odiya, then schools will be set up in Gujarat for them," he said.