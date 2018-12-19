Now, You Can Carry Your Vehicle Documents On Your Phone

From the apps, driving licence or registration certificate can be downloaded on to mobile phones.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to make sure that vehicle owners are not required to carry documents like certificate of registration, insurance, fitness and permit, driving licence or certificate for pollution in physical form.

So, from now on, motorists may not be required to carry these documents in hard copy format now.

People can produce the documents in electronic form through DigiLocker or mParivahan app.

The enforcement agencies can simultaneously access these details from eChallan app, which has data for online verification of vehicle and its licence status.

Off-line verification of mParivahan QR Code is also available on this platform.

The enforcement agencies can also carry out complete challaning operation including tagging of driving licence or registration certificate for impounding or suspension of a vehicle.

The Ministry has urged states and Union Territories to adopt the SOP in compliance with the provisions of Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.