New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users To Chat With Themselves

WhatsApp has introduced the new “Message Yourself” feature that allows users to text themselves. The feature has started rolling out and will be available for both Android and iOS users, according to TechCrunch.

In the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send text, files, images, and other media to themselves. This is likely to come in handy for making quick notes and saving important files in the chat.

Once the feature is enabled, users will see a contact card with their name followed by “You” at the top of the contact list. To use the feature, users can simply tap on their name and open the chat to send messages to themselves. When you are using some other app, you can send images, videos, and other media files to your own contact and save them securely.

How to enable the feature?

The “Message Yourself” feature is rolling out in a phased manner and will be soon offered to all WhatsApp users. To enable it, users need to update their WhatsApp application to the latest version from the Google PlayStore or App Store. In the contact list, you will notice your contact card, which you can use to chat with yourself.

Many rejoiced as the new WhatsApp feature was unveiled and shared amusing posts on Twitter.

“I love this message-yourself feature on WhatsApp. I keep leaving reminders and motivational messages for myself all day,” a user wrote.

I love this message-yourself feature on WhatsApp. I keep leaving reminders and motivational messages for myself all day. ???? — Dipti Malhotra (@90mlLove) November 27, 2022

Some tested the new feature and shared a screen grab with others.

Am I the last person to realise that you can send yourself a message on WhatsApp now? pic.twitter.com/t16BGhLOju — Dominic Kent (@DomKent) November 28, 2022

One user offered a step-to-step guide to use the “Message Yourself” feature.

Here is a step-by-step guide on How to use the Message Yourself feature:



- Open @WhatsApp app

- Create new chat

- You will be able to see your contact at the top of the list

- Click on your number and Start Messaging!#WhatsApppic.twitter.com/itdQPBEHWf — Tech Bharat (Nitin Agarwal) (@techbharatco) November 29, 2022

Many appreciated the new feature and highlighted that it will be quite useful.

Why didn't anybody tell me you can now message yourself on WhatsApp finally, so much better than quick notes pic.twitter.com/5sBNyKsghz — ∱allibilist (doppelgänger) (@TFallibilist) November 23, 2022

“Now, you can message yourself on Whatsapp. No need to create a group and kick people out of it,” a person wrote.

Now, you can message yourself on Whatsapp. No need to create a group and kick people out of it.@WhatsApppic.twitter.com/gS1U1O2ECH — Naman Sharma (@CreatorNaman) November 29, 2022

The Meta-owned application recently also rolled out another feature that allows users to create polls in personal and group chats.