Now, Assam Gets Cow Ambulance Service

The ambulance will help in speedy treatment of seriously ill cows, said an official

An ambulance service for sick and injured cows was inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The service, to be run by Gopal Gaushala, was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Friday. The 'gaushala' or chow shelter had also set up a hospital for cows here in 2020.

"The ambulance service will pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill and injured cows. I am happy that the 'gaushala' is improving the standard of treatment of injured and sick cows," Mr Pegu said.

Gopal Gaushala president Nirmal Beria claimed it was the first cow ambulance service in the entire Northeast.

"We faced a lot of trouble in bringing the sick cows to the shelter, so this ambulance service was started," he said.

"On several occasions, we could not save sick cows but now we hope that the ambulance service will help," he added.

The ambulance was brought in from Ahmedabad and is fitted with a hydraulic lift.

