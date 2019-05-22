Notice To Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Over Assassination Plot Remark

Vijender Gupta's lawyer said the allegation is not only awful and disquieting, but distressing (File)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday sent a legal notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly attempting to "frame him" in relation to an alleged assassination plot against Mr Kejriwal.

"This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long. It is their defeat that they are saying that BJP is planning to attack Kejriwal and Sisodia and they might get killed like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi," Mr Gupta told ANI.

"Delhi Police are spending crores of rupees on Kejriwal's security. But he himself is unwilling to take it. I have sent him a notice seeking his apology within a week," Mr Gupta said.

"The allegation is not only awful and disquieting, but distressing and defaming. Gupta can't even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily," BJP leader's lawyer said.

In the notice, it was also mentioned that if Mr Kejriwal won't apologise within seven days, then Mr Gupta would take the matter to the court.

"My client is deeply hurt and there might be so many other people on whose eyes and estimation the goodwill, standing and reputation of my client must have gone down," reads the notice.

"That you are hereby called upon to immediately withdraw the tweet and apologise for the statement against my client within seven days. If failed, my client shall be forced to initiate civil as well as a criminal proceeding in the competent court of law at your risk, cost, and consequence," the notice read.

