Noted Sikh Scholar Rattan Singh Jaggi Receives His Padma Shri From President

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi has also translated Tulsi Ramayan (Ramcharitmanas) in Punjabi.

Noted academician and Sikh scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi received his Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

The Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field.

The prestigious award has been conferred upon Dr Jaggi in recognition of his enormous contribution in the field of education and literature.

Dr Jaggi, a nonagenarian, is an eminent scholar of Hindi and Punjabi with Gurmat and Bhakti Movement Literature being his forte.

The Punjab government got a volume titled "Guru Nanak Bani: Paathatey Vyakhya" prepared from Dr Jaggi in Punjabi and Hindi during the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

The eminent scholar has also translated Tulsi Ramayan (Ramcharitmanas) in Punjabi.