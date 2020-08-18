'Not Proper': Devendra Fadnavis On Sanjay Raut's Comment On Doctors

Sanjay Raut's reported comment is he "never goes to a doctor as they know nothing"

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a dim view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity.

Mr Fadnavis also reiterated his demands for ramping up COVID-19 testing to check the spread of the viral infection and for setting up medium-size COVID care centres instead of jumbo facilities.

When asked about remarks made by Mr Raut while speaking to a regional channel on "knowledge" of doctors, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I don't know in what sense he had made that statement.

"But, I feel that giving such statement is not proper amidst the COVID scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings," he told reporters.

Sanjay Raut is at the centre of a row after his reported comment that he "never goes to a doctor as they know nothing (about their profession)".

An association of doctors objected to Sanjay Raut's reported comment which it deemed as "insulting" to their profession.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, wondered whether he shares Raut's opinion about medical professionals.