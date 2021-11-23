Not Political, Says Vasundhara Raje As Her Mewar Yatra Creates Buzz

Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday started her four-day tour of Mewar and Merwara regions. (File)

Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday started her four-day tour of Mewar and Merwara regions during which she will visit various temples and meet the families of BJP leaders who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yatra that will cover six districts has created a buzz as it is seen as an attempt to reassert her position in the state BJP after maintaining a low profile following her defeat in the 2018 assembly polls, but Ms Raje said that the visit is not political.

"From the very beginning, I believe in 'dharm-neeti' (righteous policy) instead of 'rajneeti' (politics)," she said.

The BJP leader said she will pay homage to those who have died due to COVID-19 and pray for the prosperity of the state in various temples.

''This programme of four days is not political. My daughter-in-law was sick for the last 10 months. With the blessings of Sawaliya Seth, her health is now improving. Due to her deteriorating health, I could not come to express my condolences on the death of our colleagues, so I have come now," she said.

Ms Raje was speaking while addressing a gathering after offering prayers at the Sanwaliya temple.

The BJP veteran will be visiting various temples, including Tripura Sundari in Banswara where she has often paid obeisance during her political campaigns.

"Today, I bowed before Sanwalia Seth and wished for the prosperity of the state. I am overwhelmed by the affectionate welcome of the people's representatives, workers, farmers and youths," Ms Raje later said on Twitter.

Ms Raje visited the family of late BJP MLA from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena who succumbed to COVID-19 in May.

The Congress won the seat in the recent by-elections, while the BJP came third.

Ms Raje said that during the rule of her government, development works worth Rs 550 crore were carried out at 125 temples.

She will be covering six districts of Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Ajmer during the yatra.

The former Chief Minister will conclude her tour at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Apart from Sanwaliya temple, Ms Raje will offer prayers at Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara on Tuesday evening, Charbhuja temple, Dwarkadhish temple (Rajsamand), Eklingji temple (Udaipur) on Wednesday, Nathdwara temple (Rajsamand) on Thursday, Brahma temple (Pushkar, Ajmer) and Ajmer dargah on Friday.

She will pay homage to former MLAs, including Kiran Maheshwari and Jeetmal Khant, who died during the pandemic.



