"Not Personal": Anil Antony To NDTV On Father's Criticism For Joining BJP

Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran AK Antony who joined the BJP today, said it was a difference in ideas that had propelled his move. Regarding his father's sharp criticism, he said, "My father is a person I have the deepest love and respect for".

"It is not personal in any manner," Anil Antony told NDTV this evening. "This is a difference of ideas, viewpoints of where the country's trajectory is. I have made it very clear that I represent young India," he added.

What was vital to his decision, he indicated, was his disillusionment with the change in the Congress.

"I can assure you that this is not the Congress party that I have seen when I was growing up. This is not the same party that existed 20 years back, not even five years back. This party is which has been reduced to promoting the interests of two or three individuals," he added.

"It is definitely painful. But Congress is not the future of this country. it is not just my opinion, it is the opinion of the vast majority of India," he added.

AK Antony, a lifelong Gandhi family loyalist, said earlier today that his son's decision was "wrong" and led to a "very painful" moment for him.

He said he credited the Nehru-Gandhi family for keeping India united and respecting its diversity.

He said he had been inspired by Indira Gandhi, who had encouraged him to join politics, and that he had differed with her only once on a policy issue, but later returned to the party and respected her even more.