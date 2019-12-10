'Not Our Culture': Madhya Pradesh Minister Backs Ban On Pre-Wedding Shoot

Madhya Pradesh minister backed a ban on pre-wedding shoots. (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma on Tuesday backed a ban on pre-wedding shoots imposed by members of three communities in Bhopal.

"These things were certainly not a part of our culture. I believe that whatever people prohibits, it is from a social point of view. If people again follows the old trends and culture, their marriages would be more successful and joyful," he told news agency ANI.

In a controversial decision, members of the Gujarati, Jain and Sindhi communities in Bhopal threatened to boycott families who violate the ban on pre-wedding shoots.

National General Secretary of Gujarati Samaj, Sanjay Patel said, "Pre-wedding shoot is wrong. It has been felt that many marriages break even before they take-off, so our executive body has decided to stop this tradition even choreography and influence of western dance. We will promote our own Garba."

Defending the ban, Bhopal Jain Samaj president Pramod Himanshu Jain said they banned the practice after their spiritual guru termed it "obscene".

Echoing the view, Bhagwan Das Israni, president of the Bhopal Sindhi community, said: "We will also pass a resolution banning pre-wedding shoot and that will be circulated to the community members."

Last year in Chhattisgarh, the Sindhi and Maheshwari communities issued a similar diktat, banning pre-wedding video and photography.