Not Just The North, Heavy Rain Is Causing Floods In Parts Of East, Northeast

It's not just the North; intense rain has caused landslides and floods in several areas of Assam, Sikkim and north Bengal, even as authorities have stepped up rescue and relief operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the highest rain warning - a red alert - for north Bengal and Sikkim.

Floods have affected over 67,000 people in 17 districts of Assam. The State Disaster Management Authority said major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level in several places.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said excess water from the Kurichu dam in Bhutan was being released since last morning and district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding. "The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow," he tweeted.

This morning, the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water. The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow. According to reports, the weather in the upstream of the plant has improved since yesterday. Therefore the amount of water… pic.twitter.com/vpPWFLgfoY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 14, 2023

In Sikkim, landslides triggered by incessant downpour have cut off large parts of the state's northern areas. A landslide in the 9th Mile area along Jawaharlal Nehru Road cut off the Nathu La pass - which connects India and China - and tourist destinations, like Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, from Sikkim's capital Gangtok, officials said. North Sikkim has received heavy rains for the past seven days.

Two people were swept away by the Kaljani river in north Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, officials said. While one body has been recovered, efforts are on to trace the other.

North Bengal recorded heavy rainfall on July 12 and 13, which led to the Torsa and Kaljani rivers in Alipurduar district crossing the danger mark. In Jalpaiguri, the Army rescued 72 people - including 24 children - who were stranded due to floods in Mechpara village near Hashimara.

