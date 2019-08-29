Not Just Rahul Gandhi, Pak Letter To UN Quotes Haryana Chief Minister Too

Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks about Kashmiri women have been much criticised by the opposition

Pakistan has not just used Congress's Rahul Gandhi's name in its letter to the United Nations, alleging massive human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling BJP has not been spared. The document also names Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Vikram Saini, citing their remarks on Kashmiri women.

Under a section headed 'Gender-based Violence as a weapon of war", the letter from Pakistan mentioned a video that surfaced showing Mr Saini. "Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir," the letter quoted him as saying.

Mr Khattar's remarks, referring to similar comments, were also quoted. "Some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (the gender) ratio is improved, then there will be right balance in society," the letter quoted him as saying.

The BJP leaders' remarks about Kashmiri women have been much criticised by the opposition and rights activists.

Restrictions are still in place at many areas of Jammu and Kashmir

Mayawati had called Mr Khattar's remarks an example of "mean mentality". Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "Haryana CM, Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men."

Today, the BJP shredded Rahul Gandhi, saying his comments on Kashmir shamed the nation and were "used" by Pakistan.

"The Pakistani application to the UN mentions remarks made by Rahul Gandhi. The application states that acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Demanding an apology from Mr Gandhi and the Congress, Mr Javadekar added, "Rahul Gandhi said that things in Jammu and Kashmir were going wrong, there were reports of people dying in J&K. You were wrong, Rahul Gandhi. Things are fine in J&K, there is no violence as you imagined".

The Congress has called Pakistan's move a "mischievous" attempt to drag Mr Gandhi's name into the matter. Mr Gandhi had tried to set the record straight in a couple of tweets, calling Pakistan a "prime supporter of terrorism".

"I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," another tweet read.

Pakistan had threatened to write to the United Nations after the centre's sweeping move earlier this month, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories. Besides flagging the matter on international forums, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also shut down train and bus service between the two nations and clamped down on diplomatic relations.

India has insisted that Kashmir is a bilateral matter and the current changes in the Article 370 and the state's bifurcation is an internal issue.

On Wednesday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu sent a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that India will give a "fitting reply" to those who try to attack the country.

