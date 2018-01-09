Not Changing H-1B Rules, Says US, In Big Relief For Indian Techies: 10 Points

The tweak in H-1B visa could lead to the deportation of 750,000 Indians

Washington: The US today said it was not considering any change in H1B visa rules that would force half the Indian workforce in the country to leave. The clarification came in the wake of media reports of a proposed tweak in the laws, which triggered strong opposition from Indians, advocacy groups and a section of US lawmakers. The tweak, the report had said, was meant as part of president Donald Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" initiative, which could lead to the deportation of 7,50,000 Indians, most of whom were working as techies.